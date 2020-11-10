Joachim Loew must fix Germany’s leaking defence for the last three games of 2020, yet experienced centre-backs Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain unwanted.

Germany host Czech Republic in Leipzig on Wednesday in a friendly ahead of Saturday’s home Nations League match against Ukraine, then Spain away next Tuesday.

Switzerland held Germany to a 3-3 draw in Cologne in mid-October, six days after Turkey also put three past Loew’s side in a 3-3 draw in a friendly.

In all, Germany have conceded nine goals in five games.

Rather than recall Boateng and Hummels, Loew said Tuesday that Chelsea’s Antonio Ruediger and Robin Koch, who also plays in the Premier League for Leeds, would form the central defensive partnership against the Czechs.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta