Germany head coach Joachim Loew has urged his side to take out their “anger and disappointment” from the humiliating defeat against Spain when they host Iceland on Thursday.

Their opening World Cup qualifier in Duisburg will be their first appearance since Loew’s men were thrashed 6-0 in Seville last November.

In the wake of the Spanish debacle, Loew expects “a reaction from the team” after Germany’s heaviest defeat in 89 years.

“We all made mistakes against Spain,” Loew admitted in a press conference on Wednesday.

“It was a slip-up, completely below the level expected.”

