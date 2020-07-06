A loggerhead turtle nest has been cordoned off at Golden Bay.

An Emergency Conservation Order will be issued to ensure protection of the nest and ERA is also assessing the situation to decide on measures that would ensure it is not endangered in any way, working in collaboration with Nature Trust Malta, the Majjistral Park, the Environment Ministry and Climate Change and Planning.

Among others, excessive noise and trampling in the nesting area and unnecessary artificial lighting pose a danger to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

This is the second reliably confirmed nesting of loggerhead turtle this year and comes four years since turtles hatched on the same bay, in a first-in-a-generation event.

ERA said that increased nesting could be the result of what is known as increased site fidelity in sea turtles, possibly indicating more frequent returns of this species to nest in Malta.

Studies by ERA confirmed that the loggerhead turtle is currently at a favourable conservation status in the Maltese Islands and, while acknowledging that more long-term monitoring is required, "the abundance and distribution of this species in Malta seems to be indicative of long-term viability".

This is possibly also due to increased protection in Malta and the Mediterranean, as well as rehabilitation programmes for injured and stranded turtles being undertaken in the Mediterranean region, including Malta, ERA said.

The watchdog is calling for the public’s collaboration in reducing impact on nests.

Any environmental illegality or turtle activity should be immediately reported to ERA on 9921 0404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.

What is the loggerhead turtle?

The loggerhead turtle (fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is subject to legal action.

Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

The local Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 which goes up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that is destroyed or taken from the wild.

The area where the loggerhead turtles has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.