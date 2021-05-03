Maltese football fans, especially those who like me remember the domestic game in the Fifties and Sixties yesterday woke up to the sad news of the death of one of the greatest players and coaches in the history of the local game.

This time, it was the turn of Lolly Debattista to pass to eternal life at the age of 91.

As far as the Maltese game is concerned, they do not come any bigger than Lolly Debattista.

The Floriana and Malta stalwart had one of the longest and successful careers in the history of Maltese football. It was a career that spanned over 20 glorious seasons.

A prominent member of the legendary Floriana Ajax FT, he made his league debut for Floriana on February 28, 1948 against Melita FC.

