World-renowned stage director Franco Zeffirelli brings the best of both worlds to the opera and film industry. Stage director, Vivien Hewitt, explains her staging of Aida based on Franco Zeffirelli’s interpretation of the operatic masterpiece.

Inspired by the cinematographic career Zeffirelli, this talk will take place on Friday, October 14, in the cinema housed within the Cittadella Cultural Centre. The illustrated talk, conducted in English, starts at 7pm and lasts about 45 minutes.

The pre-opera lecture will be followed by a short walkabout to the Gozo Cathedral Museum where Sharon Sultana, curator of Valletta’s National Archaeology Museum, explains the provenance of the Egyptian artefacts currently on temporary exhibition at the Gozo Cathedral Museum in the Gozo Citadella, between Thursday, October 13 and Saturday, October 15. These Egyptian religious artefacts will be juxtaposed against similar valuable items of European and Catholic tradition.

Sultana will explain how they came to form part of Malta’s national collection. The illustrated tour and presentation, conducted in English, start at 8pm and last around 60 minutes.

This exhibition and presentation is being organised in collaboration with Heritage Malta, and kindly hosted by the Gozo Cathedral Museum. Entrance for the pre-opera lecture as well as for the L’Oltretomba presentation is free of charge but prior reservation is required. Patrons may reserve their places by e-mailing teatruaurora@leone.org.mt or calling: +356 79045779.