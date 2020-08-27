The Lombard Bank group said on Thursday that its half-year pre-tax profit fell to €5 million in the first half of this year from €6.2 million in the first half of last year.

The group consists of Lombard Bank and Redbox Limited (the company holding the bank’s shares in MaltaPost p.l.c.).

The bank said that further to its announcement in April where it confirmed its original recommendation for the payment of a final gross dividend of 7 cent (net dividend of 4.55 cent) per nominal €0.25 share, in line with a European Central Bank (ECB) recommendation on dividend distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and a circular by the Malta Financial Services Authority, the dividend distribution shall not occur earlier than October 1.

The recommended dividend distribution will be reassessed once the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer uncertain.