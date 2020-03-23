Lombard Bank said Monday it will delay repayments for clients who have a home loan but have seen a loss of income because of the Covid-19 crisis.
It said that where required, it will grant a 12-month moratorium on 80% of the repayments due every month.
This will be made without costs, but some conditions may apply, it said.
Those clients needing help were asked to contact the bank on e-mail
homeloans@lombardmalta.com
