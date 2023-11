Lombard Bank Malta has announced early closure of applications for its Excess Shares Offer because it has been over-subscribed.

The offer was set to close on November 27 but is now being closed on Monday (today) at 3.30pm.

The remaining events in the timetable within the prospectus will be brought forward accordingly, but in the same chronological order.

The bank thanked all those who participated in this process for their trust and support.