For the third year running, dance company Y Don't U Dance is hosting a number of dance workshops with tutors from Pineapple Performing Arts School London (PPAS) on December 28 and 29.

Based in the heart of London’s Covent Garden at the iconic Pineapple Dance Studios, PPAS with their team of top industry professionals have been training young performers for over 25 years.

For the two-day Malta intensive workshops happening at the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School (MVPA) in Ħamrun, PPAS have sent tutors Reece Woodier and Fabiane Leame, who will take the young performers through a variety of modern, contemporary and street dance routines.

One student from each age group will be awarded a scholarship to train in London at the Pineapple Arts Summer School in August.

For more information and to grab the last place available click on https://forms.gle/fSjXwzJRG9bjjYfm8 or check the Facebook page Y don’t U or Instagram account malta_ydontu.