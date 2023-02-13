London's Heathrow airport has enjoyed its best start to the year since before the coronavirus pandemic, it revealed on Monday.

More than 5.4 million passengers passed through the hub in January, touching a level not seen since the start of 2020.

Demand also rebounded after severe disruption in the run-up to Christmas, when Border Force staff went on strike over pay.

"Heathrow is back to its best," said chief executive John Holland-Kaye in a group statement.

The hub added on Monday that it welcomed recent news that British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will restart flights to China in the spring after the Asian giant fully lifted its "zero COVID" restrictions.

COVID ravaged global aviation, grounding planes worldwide and forcing airlines to slash thousands of jobs in 2020.

Demand has since recovered sharply after lockdowns were lifted, but airlines and airports alike have struggled to recruit sufficient staff.