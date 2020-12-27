Praspar Press, founded in 2020 in London by Kat Storace and Jen Calleja, is currently seeking submissions for its first project – a collection of writings by Maltese writers to be printed and bound together in a published anthology in 2021.

Praspar Press is a not-for-profit micro-publisher created to support contemporary Maltese literature being published in English and in English translation in the UK and internationally. They are seeking submissions from both established and emerging writers alike.

They encourage “Maltese writers, writers of Maltese heritage and translators of Maltese literature into English” to submit their works by January 31, 2021.

“This anthology of Maltese writing will be a way for us to scout for talent and offer an international platform to new and emerging writers. The idea is to establish a mutual relationship bet­ween author and publisher, through which we both can develop and benefit together in the long term,” said Storace and Calleja on the initiative. The antho­logy will be a beautifully printed edition featuring poetry, short fiction, novel extracts and literary non-fiction in English and in translation by Maltese writers.

It will be sold and distributed online through the Praspar Press website.

The project is being supported by the National Book Council of Malta.

Any enquiries about the press or the anthology should be addressed to info@praspar.com.