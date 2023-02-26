Praspar Press, a micropublisher founded in 2020 in London by Kat Storace and Jen Calleja, is currently seeking submissions from Maltese writers and translators of Maltese literature for its third anthology of new Maltese writing: Scintillas: New Maltese Writing 3.

The publisher is looking for work translated into English from Maltese accompanied by the original Maltese text, and work originally written in English. The call is open to published and unpublished writers and translators.

Submissions will be accepted until the deadline on March 31 at 5pm (GMT).

Those interested can submit a work of poetry, short fiction, a novel extract or a work of literary non-fiction. Only one category can be selected per applicant. Writers submitting works of poetry can send up to two poems of any length, while those opting for short fiction can submit one story of up to 3,000 words. Novel extracts should not exceed 3,000 words while writers of literary non-fiction can submit one essay or one extract from a longer work up to 3,000 words long.

Any multiple submissions or submissions over the set length will unfortunately not be considered.

Interested participants can email their submission along with a short biographical note in a Word document to submit@praspar.com.

Visit praspar.com/submissions to read the full terms and conditions. For any queries, email info@praspar.com. Scintillas: New Maltese Writing 3 is supported by the National Book Council of Malta.