The London Motor Show has announced its return in 2021 with a three-day event in Battersea Park.

Following a run of annual shows between 2016 and 2019, the show has taken a year off in 2020, but will return next year between July 16 and 18.

The show will focus on technology, electric and hybrid vehicles and luxury brands, with classic cars and more affordable city cars also represented. For the first time, there will also be motorsport and motorcycle areas for the first time.

Organisers say visitors will be able to get up close to the vehicles on display, as well as interact with companies showcasing new technology, such as those related to safety, electric powertrains or driverless cars.

Displays will also include virtual reality racing and the chance to meet motoring legends and influencers.

Alec Mumford, chairman of The London Motor Show, said: “The last four years of shows exceeded all our expectations. The event has been a continuing success for both us as organisers and our exhibitors.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming new and returning visitors and exhibitors alike to Battersea Park in 2021 where we already have some very special exhibits lined up.

“The current global situation has shown us what we need to do to prepare for any eventuality and we have factored scalable measures into our plans that enable us to incorporate any necessary guidelines into the show. We have the benefit of a big space in a greenfield site with plenty of room and designed the show so that everyone can get the best experience out of their visit”.