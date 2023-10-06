There won’t be a royal toast nor the sumptuous surroundings of the Hall of Mirrors at the Versailles Palace near Paris.

But a London restaurant is offering diners a chance to savour the menu of the state banquet laid on for King Charles III on his state visit to France last month.

Those unaffected by the UK cost-of-living crisis can pay £275 ($335) a head to tuck into the feast created by top French Michelin-starred chefs Anne-Sophie Pic and Yannick Alleno.

Wine is extra.

Monday’s gastronomic event is being held at Alleno’s London restaurant Pavyllon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Park Lane. By midday on Friday, there were still places left.

The starter is Pic’s blue lobster and brown crab with fresh almond voile and costmary mint, followed by Alleno’s main – Bresse poultry with gratinated cepes, and romaine stuffed with corn and truffle.

Dessert, by patissier Pierre Herme, is based on his Ispahan macaron, re-confectioned for the occasion with raspberry, lychee and rose sorbet.

The state banquet was held at Versailles, west of Paris, on the evening of September 20, with luminaries from both sides of the Channel, including Mick Jagger, Hugh Grant and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Alleno at the time told British media that he had intended asparagus to go with the poultry when the state visit was originally planned in March.

But after the trip was rescheduled due to widespread civil unrest in France over pension reforms, he had to think seasonally and, in the end, plumped for mushrooms.