London stocks fell further yesterday as global economic growth worries were compounded by fears that Britain could be heading into recession just as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The British capital’s benchmark FTSE 100 shares index had slid around one percent by the European afternoon, as survey data showed the pivotal services sector shrank last month.

The stock market decline added to Wednesday’s plunge of more than three percent.

Earlier, sentiment soured in Asia after a below-par US jobs report stoked worries about the world’s top economy, while the WTO fanned fresh trade war fears by allowing Washington to impose new tariffs on the European Union.

In marked contrast, European markets rose as investors fished for bargains after this week’s selloff. Frankfurt, however, was shut for a holiday.

In Britain, fresh data sparked concern that the country could be heading for recession, defined as two successive quarters of economic contraction.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 49.5 in September, down from 50.6 in August. A figure below 50 indicates contraction, while above signals growth.

The data came one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued his “final” Brexit proposals and warned that Britain would leave the EU without a deal on October 31 if they were not accepted.