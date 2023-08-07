Passengers on a British Airways flight to London were left waiting on the plane for hours after a passenger who landed in Malta on the airline's inbound flight did not have valid travel documents and is being returned to the UK.

The flight, BA 2645, was scheduled to depart for London's Gatwick Airport at 2.10 pm, but over two hours later, the plane had still not taken off.

"The delay is being caused by an undocumented passenger," a Malta International Airport spokesperson confirmed.

One passenger who spoke to Times of Malta described people's frustration after spending over two hours grounded on the runway.

"People are constantly walking to the front of the plane and asking for more information," the passenger said.

The passenger said the aeroplane started taxiing at around 4.20 pm and they were expecting it to take off soon.