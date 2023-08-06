A recent EU-wide survey on loneliness conducted among 25,000 participants of 16 years and over found that more than one-third of respondents reported feeling lonely at least occasionally in 2022, and 13 per cent reported feeling lonely most of the time.

The survey also reveals that people experiencing personal life events such as completing their studies, losing a job or perhaps separation are more at risk of loneliness.

Additionally, the survey presents approaches to lessen loneliness and demonstrates, among other things, how loneliness may be stigmatised more by men and young people, requiring additional strategies focused on these groups.

The research team within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) has looked into these figures and compared them to our data base because such statistics really matter.

Throughout the years, FSWS has maintained its leadership position in evidence-informed practices by keeping abreast with the most recent findings and advancements in the social welfare sector and this subject is a good example of how we approach these issues.

The survey, which is the first of its kind across all EU member states, reported, for example, that the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the high prevalence of loneliness reported by young adults, as observed within Supportline 179 data.

Reaching out is the first step

FSWS’s statistics show that in 2018, loneliness accounted for seven per cent (648) of genuine calls received but this increased to 29 per cent (3,636) of calls in 2022. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, more people began to report experiencing loneliness, which brought attention to this complex issue. It was this experience that led to the founding of the Supportline 1772 as a reaction to the rising incidence of loneliness brought on by the pandemic’s social isolation.

Indeed, the survey highlights how people most frequently turn to their close networks when they are feeling lonely. While regular interactions can help to alleviate loneliness, in cases of more frequent or severe bouts of loneliness, families and individuals may require additional information to direct their loved ones to the proper support networks.

As a result, raising public awareness on the available interventions remains essential, and this is why we, as the research team, are here to share this reality and how loneliness can have repercussions too.

Undeniably, the quality, quantity and frequency of social contacts are important to lower the risk of loneliness, but it is also critical to understand that loneliness cannot be reduced only through individual interventions.

Nevertheless, reaching out is the first step. The FSWS’s data demonstrates that there are many people experiencing feelings of loneliness. So, if you or someone you know are feeling isolated or alone, call Supportline 1772.

More information about FSWS statistics can be obtained from the FSWS website fsws.gov.mt. More information regarding the EU-wide research can be obtained from the European Commission website.