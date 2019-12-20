The “full revival” of St Luke’s Hospital could soon see the light of day as Steward Health Care has finally submitted a development application for the hospital’s long-awaited revamp.

In a statement, the US company said the hospital will be transformed from the current environment into a “modern and integrated health campus”.

Almost exactly two years ago it took over the 30-year government concession to manage St Luke's, Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals.

There will be an emphasis on meeting clinical requirements, improving patient access, enhancing the experience for patients, their families and staff; promoting health and safety; and a commitment to sustainability and wellness, the company said.

“The redevelopment is centred on a full revival of the St Luke’s Hospital Building, increasing the quality and accessibility to open space and gardens within the campus grounds, enhancing community cohesion by integrating the main entrance and Pjazza St. Luqa, and establishing a more coherent internal circulation system which provides on-site car parking while strengthening safe access to the public school,” Steward president Nadine Delicata said.

An artist's impression of the new St Luke's 'campus'.

Since the US company took over the contract, it has come under fire for not carrying out works at the run-down hospital despite promises to do so.

In October, physiotherapists across the healthcare system resorted to industrial action after promised refurbishment works at Malta’s main physiotherapy department – situated at St Luke’s Hospital – failed to materialise. The strike affected hundreds of patients.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has repeatedly accused the US hospitals company of dragging its feet and not carrying out the works despite promises to have them completed by the end of October.

While the migration to the Mater Dei Hospital took place in 2007, the physiotherapy department remained situated at the old hospital and was first taken over by Vitals, the previous concessionaire, and then Steward.

Exposed wires can be seen in the majority of lighting fixtures at the physiotherapy department in St Luke’s Hospital.

What is an outline development application?

This type of planning permission seeks to establish whether the scale and nature of a proposed development is acceptable in principle to the Planning Authority. Steward will require a full development permit to actually carry out any work. With such an application, fewer details are required than in the full development application.

The outline permit will also state the timeframe by when a full development permit must be submitted to the PA.