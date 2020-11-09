Long awaited rules on the keeping of wild animals in zoos have been published in draft form by the Agriculture Ministry for public consultation.

Their objective is “to protect wild fauna and to conserve biodiversity by providing for the adoption of licensing, registration and inspection of zoos on the territory of Malta in order to strengthen the role of zoos in the conservation of biodiversity; to protect the health and well being of animals and to protect the public from these animals.”

The regulations apply to animals found or intended to be kept in licensed zoos. They provide that no dangerous animal shall be exhibited in a zoo before it is registered in the Register of Dangerous Animals and the required written approval is given by the Director of Veterinary Services. No register of such animals has existed to date.

The regulations provide that no person shall deliberately release or attempt to release a zoo animal into the environment or otherwise dispose of any such animal in his possession.

The regulations empower the director to lay down requirements on the space needed for the keeping of particular animals and no application for the introduction of any animal/s can be accepted until the director is satisfied that the permit applicant is sufficiently knowledgeable as to the animal/s basic physiological and behavioural needs, their care, handling, welfare and safety requirements relative to the particular animal/s.

All dangerous animals in a zoo shall be neutered within six months. No captive breeding will be allowed. An exemption may be issued in writing by the director, following the evaluation of the conditions of the zoo and upon a recommendation by the veterinarian responsible for the zoo when application is made on grounds of species conservation or any collaboration with an approved research facility.

All registered keepers and licensed zoos will be obliged to have insurance coverage as a safeguard for any potential loss or damage that the animal may cause in particular to third parties, before any zoo licence can be issued.

Anyone who infringes any of the provisions arising from the new regulations, shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than €23,293.73.

The public is being invited to make its submission on the draft regulations by December 7 on https://meae.gov.mt/en/Public_Consultations/MAFA/Pages/Consultations/PublicconsultationondraftLegalNoticeontheKeepingofWildAnimalsinZoosRegulations2020.aspx

Animal welfare organisations have long been calling for a modern and consolidated package of rules on the keeping of zoo animals.

Time for Change, one such group, petitioned Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo in September calling for the introduction of accepted welfare standards.

“There is a growing concern regarding the number of wild species kept in Maltese zoos and their uncontrolled breeding,” the group said at the time.

It expressed concern that a European directive on the keeping of wild animals in zoos had not been transposed into Maltese law.

“There is a lack of public accountability, both in relation to zoo operations and the usage and welfare standards of these animals,” the group complained.