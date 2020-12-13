The Gozo Business Association can hardly be faulted if it puts the common interests of business operators in the sister island first. But business does not function within a vacuum.

It was, therefore, rather rash of it to arrogate to itself a right that belongs to the whole population. Reacting to comments by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, it decided it would “not be appropriate” to call the Malta-Gozo tunnel into question at this stage through a referendum.

The Gozo Business Association is free to express its opinion but it needs to appreciate that other sectors of society might harbour different views.

The project is of momentous national importance. It comes with a massive price tag, not just financially but also environmentally, on both islands.

The association argues that the time for referenda has passed and that it is technical studies that will now determine the project’s feasibility. In its view, it is unacceptable to “tinker” with a project that would level out the inequalities between the Gozitan and the Maltese economies and make living in Gozo a choice unconstrained by the present physical limitations.

It is a fact that Gozo suffers economically because of its double insularity. Neither can one deny that the Gozitans are often grossly disadvantaged in doing their daily chores when compared to people living in Malta. Indeed, the divide can be wider than the five-kilometre stretch between the two islands.

The problems are many and varied and this makes it all the more essential that as many people and sectors as possible are heard and consulted.

So, rather than rushing into getting started, as the Gozo Business Association seems to be saying, what the relevant authorities should be doing is insisting that all necessary studies, especially those demanded by law, are concluded and published. It is disgraceful that parliament unanimously voted in favour of the project without any real form of public consultation/discussion about it or analysing any potential alternatives. The PN never properly explained its vote then, and it now seems to be regretting it and trying to replay that decision.

A referendum might sound good, but in practice on what should it be based? Gozitans would be right to ask why a resident of Marsascala should have as much of a say as a Gozitan. And wouldn’t every single voter be driven by his own selfish interests in a referendum like this?

There are too many issues at stake. The economy is an important consideration but should that aspect prevail above all else?

Will Gozo remain tranquil and the haven of peace many resort to, even though the construction mania is also catching on there? What effect will the 6,500-9,000 vehicles that are projected to use the tunnel every day have on the life and health of the Gozitans?

How will the environment in Malta and both the green open spaces and urban character of Gozo be affected? Will the tunnel solve the challenge of people mobility? Have we really exhausted all other means of sea travel?

Can we afford the money which needs to be dug into the project – estimates range from €300 million to €900 million, even €1 billion – apart from the millions spent every year for upkeep and repairs.

This is even more relevant now amid the mountain of debt the government has inevitably accumulated as a result of the COVID-19 measures.

Politicians need to understand that such a delicate measure cannot be solely dictated by partisan motives, especially to win brownie points with the Gozitans.

Experts, together with a wide consultation process should decide whether the road that will lead Gozo to its future can only consist of a tunnel.

Malta is one nation. Gozo belongs to all.