Claire Azzopardi on Saturday night made her debut at the World Athletics Championships that are currently being held in Oregon, Eugene, in the United States, when she took part in the qualifying phase of the long jump competition.

The Maltese long jumper ended her commitments with a best jump of 5.79 metres to place 25th overall.

Azzopardi’s result was well short of her personal best of 6.21 metres which she had set at the Championship of the Small States of Europe, held at the Matthew Micallef St John at Marsa in June when she had leapt to 6.21 metres.

However, Azzopardi’s participation in the world championships will surely transmit more motivation to do better when she represents Malta in the upcoming Commonwealth Games that will be held in Birmingham, England in the coming week.

Click here for full story