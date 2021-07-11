Ultrasun was founded three decades ago by a Swiss chemist whose brother had been a victim of skin cancer. He was determined to make a difference by combining his own life experience with his knowledge and expertise as a chemist.

Its products are still made and formulated by Swiss skincare experts, and the company’s ethos remains the same today ‒ to find a way to make that crucial choice of protecting against the sun easier for all, no matter the skin type, skin tone, age or lifestyle.

With skin-enhancing ingredients, and lightweight and non-greasy formulas, the award-winning products offer broad spectrum protection from damaging UVA, UVB, blue light and infrared-A rays. It is the only sun care brand to use patented Lamellar technology to provide long-lasting, high-level, water-resistant protection.

Lamellar technology is a milestone in sun protection, enabling the use of fewer sunscreen filters to reach superior protection levels without irritation. This is because Lamellar gel structures have a high affinity to the natural structure of the skin which allows the product to bind and work below the skin’s surface, mimicking the skin’s own structure to avoid irritation.

The brand’s sun protection is anchored in the stratum corneum and delivers long-lasting protection while strengthening the skin barrier. This allows the product to bind with the skin in a way that is unique to its lamellar formulation. High-quality UVA and UVB filters work alongside skin-boosting actives such as Bronzyl, Ectoin and Infraguard and remain within the skin’s layers throughout the day, working in perfect synergy with the skin’s own system.

All Ultrasun products are formulated with carefully-selected ingredients to help maintain the skin’s natural balance. It is highly recommended by dermatologists for ultimate skin compatibility without irritation. Accredited with the ‘Swiss Allergy Seal of Qua­lity’, all products are hypoallergenic with no emulsifiers or perfume, making them suitable for babies and the most sensitive skin. Easy absorption and non-comedogenic formulations prevent the onset of sun allergies or prickly heat while allowing a natural tan.

The brand strives to continually research and invest in formulas that are the most compatible for skin protection while also being environmentally friendly. Its products are both reef friendly and ocean safe. It is the first sun protection brand worldwide to be awarded the BASF EcoSun Pass, the ultimate test of environmental impact for sun protection products. Ultrasun products are also both vegan friendly and cruelty free.