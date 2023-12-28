Long lines of cars formed for the Gozo ferry on Thursday as thousands crossed to the sister island for the New Year long weekend.

"We are expecting a bustling weekend for hotels and farmhouses. Maltese people who own property in Gozo are also making the trip for the new year," Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat said.

He said that the relatively good weather and New Year's Day landing on a Monday meant that many had decided to make the trip across the channel to count down 2023.

"The bustle of more people can already be felt, especially in Victoria and some other towns," Muscat said.

"We are hoping that restaurants will also be busy and that the service is satisfactory," he said.

As general practice, Transport Malta diverts traffic from the primary road during periods of high demand for crossing the Gozo Channel. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In Ċirkewwa, motorists waited in queues that stretched along Triq Il-Latnija along Paradise Bay.

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg, said the authority usually diverts traffic from the primary road during periods of high demand so buses and emergency services vehicles can have better access to the Gozo Channel terminal.

"This strategy is designed to facilitate a smooth traffic flow," Borg said.

Gozo has been promoted by the government as a Christmas destination, and several events are taking place during the festive season. The most popular, as usual, is Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem, where 150 actors animate a reproduction of Bethlehem and the nativity story.

And on New Year's Eve, Dutch Eurodance music group The Vengaboys are performing in Victoria.