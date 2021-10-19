Up until last month, Yuriy Vernydub had never stepped onto the biggest stage of European football, let alone succeeded on it.

That all changed when his Sheriff Tiraspol side shocked the world in his and the Moldovan club’s first appearance in the Champions League group stage.

First, the club based in the tiny breakaway state of Transnistria downed regular Champions League knockout stage participants Shakhtar Donetsk.

Then, against all odds, the minnows defeated 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

