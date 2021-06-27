More than 150 employees from CareMalta and HILA received long-service awards in recognition of their hard work and loyalty over the past five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of employment with the Vassallo Group.

The awards and certificates were presented by chairman Nazzareno Vassallo on the group’s 75th anniversary. Vassallo, together with his son Pio, the group’s CEO, and his daughter Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of the CareMalta Group, toured a number of care facilities to personally hand out the awards to all employees.

The CareMalta Group operates 12 facilities, including nine homes for the elderly and three operated by HILA (Home to Independence & Limitless Abilities) – Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta, Dar Bjorn in Qormi and Casal Nuovo in Paola.

Employees reaching retirement age were also rewarded with special bonuses.

“Awarding people who have been employed with us for the past 25 years is very significant for our group, especially when one considers today’s fluid work culture. Having seen our employees start off at operational level, climb the corporate ladder over the years and reach management levels fills me with pride,” Vassallo said.

Briffa Farrugia said it was an honour to see so many CareMalta Group employees being recognised for their hard work and loyalty, always caring with a selfless smile and working with compassion, engagement and professionalism.