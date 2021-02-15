Former Malta national team masseur Tony Gambin passed away on Monday.

Gambin enjoyed a long and successful relationship with the Malta Football Association as he served as the national team masseur for 38 years, during which he served his role for 350 international matches.

He also caught the headlines away from the football fields as his miraculous cure from cancer led to the beatification of Nazju Falzon by John Paul II in 2001.

During his spell, Gambin worked with various national team coaches and he was a popular figure in the set-up, particularly in the 1980s when he worked for one of the most successful national teams of all time.

