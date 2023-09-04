An Għajnsielem care home that has been besieged by delays is expected to finally start operating in March, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said on Monday.

Dar San Ġużepp has been rented by the Government from the Curia since 2013, with plans to turn the abandoned youth hostel into a home for the elderly.

However, after at least €1 million was paid in rent for the property, the project suffered setback after setback resulting in a long delay for work on the home to begin.

It took two years for the project to have its permits approved by the Planning Authority, with conversion works starting in 2015.

In July 2020, the ministry issued a call for tenders to finish, furnish, equip, operate, manage and maintain Dar San Ġużepp.

Four bids were submitted and the contract was granted to CareMalta after Golden Care Homes were excluded from the bidding process because they did not meet the debt-ratio requirements.

A lengthy appeals process on the tender was launched, with a court only putting a decisive end to the matter in January.

In a statement, the Gozo Minister said that the entirety of the property is set over three tumoli and will be welcoming 120 residents as of March next year.

Acknowledging the delays, Camilleri said that the government had reached an agreement with the Curia to extend the existing agreement by another three years at no additional costs.

The home will be equipped with 120 beds with rooms that each have an ensuite bathroom over four floors, with countryside and sea views.