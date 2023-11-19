Andrew Grech has been running for 24 years now and went on to establish himself as one of the fastest long-distance runners on the island.

Throughout his career, he has managed some impressive results which included victories in several local and overseas races as well as setting the half marathon national record.

He describes his decision to leave his football career way back in 1999 to start practising long-distance running as life-changing but at the same time the best long-term investment he could ever make.

“When I was young I played football but in 1999 I suffered an injury and during my rehabilitation in a local gym I met with a guy that used to organise races in Malta and invited me to take part in one,” Grech said.

“I applied to take part and I did very well and I have to admit that I fell in love with the sport. From then on I became a member with a top local club and never looked back. I left my football career and started to take part in road races.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com