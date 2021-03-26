Wintertime in Malta will end at 2am on Sunday, the last Sunday of March.

Clocks have to be moved forward one hour which means the day will become longer from Sunday.

Back in 2019, the European Parliament had voted to discontinue daylight saving time. Under the proposal, each EU state had to choose either "summertime" (daylight saving time) or "wintertime" (standard time).

The proposal which was for the change to go into effect in 2021, is, however, still going through the legislative process.

The final decision rests with the European Council.