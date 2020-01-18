Bank of Valletta is once again offering its popular longer hours service from 19 of its branches.

The aim of this initiative is to accommodate the busy schedules of its valued customers and making their modern-day banking tasks easier.

Longer customer hours are from 3.30pm to 6pm every Thursday. During these hours, customers can open new accounts, discuss investment options, apply for or seek information on BOV products such as home loans, personal loans, debit and credit cards and internet banking services.

Customers wishing to avail themselves of any of these services are encouraged to set up an appointment for further convenience.

BOV branches that are offering longer hours are Balluta, Birżebbuġa, Fgura, Gżira, Ħamrun, Qormi, Attard, Valletta, Marsascala, Mosta, Naxxar, Paola, Rabat, Victoria, San Ġwann, Siġġiewi, Tal-Ibraġ, Żejtun and Żurrieq.