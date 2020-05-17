The National Book Council has published the list of eligible titles that have been submitted to the National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize 2020, for books published in 2019.

All books have been screened for eligibility by the adjudication board according to their respective categories. In total there were 181 submissions, 105 titles across the nine categories of the National Book Prize and 77 titles across six categories of the Terramaxka Prize.

In the coming months, the members of the board will be reading the submissions in order to select the titles for the National Book Prize and Terramaxka shortlist. The shortlist will be published on the National Book Council’s website.

The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced during an awards ceremony to take place during the oﬃcial opening of the Malta Book Festival on November 10. The winners of the National Book Prize will be announced later in December at an awards ceremony of which details will be communicated in due course.

The complete list of submissions as per category can be found at: https://ktieb.org.mt/national-book-prize-and-terramaxka-2020-the-longlist