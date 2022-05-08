Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on Friday, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The colt, trained by Eric Reed and ridden by Sonny Leon, gained a place in the field when Ethereal Road was scratched.

Rich Strike powered ahead on the final straight to snatch the victory in the final strides at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Zandon and Epicenter, two of the favorites in a wide-open field of 20, were dueling down the stretch, having overtaken Japanese raider Crown Pride.

