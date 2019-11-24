Lamborghini has presented its new concept car, the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships taking place in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The Lambo V12 Vision GT is a highly visionary concept, emphasizing 'fun to drive' within the digital environment of the iconic racing game Gran Turismo Sport for Sony PlayStation 4, where it will be virtually available from spring 2020.



Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. said: “Lamborghini is a very young brand, and this is why we are here today to present our newest virtual vision in the form of a real model, with a highly futuristic and cool design to be enjoyed by the young generation of racing game and super sports car enthusiasts.”



The Lambo V12 Vision GT features a very exciting design produced by Lamborghini Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese. It is a single-seater, which in its virtual form uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.





The design builds on historic Lamborghini design DNA, expanding the potential of the design language in a very futuristic way. Focused on the single centre line, the iconic silhouette of all Lamborghini models, it emphasizes a single seater layout conceived for a racing game where a passenger is not needed.



The concept car's powerful overall design is dedicated to sophisticated aerodynamics. A large wing housing a significant Y-taillight dominates the rear. All elements are designed as high performance surfaces, integrating design and aerodynamics. The main body is disconnected from the fenders, and the hexagon-inspired theme in the side windows is inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal from 1968. The Lambo V12 Vision GT uses the typical Lamborghini Y-signature for both front lights and rear lights.



A visionary concept requires an interior design ahead of its time. The driver enters the cabin like a jetfighter pilot, from the front of the car. The main driving controls are located within the futuristic steering wheel and all driver information is projected virtually in front of the driver.