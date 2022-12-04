Christmas is approaching and we soon need to start buying gifts for our loved ones. If we have children on our gift list, it is very likely that we will choose to buy them some new toys. To make sure that these toys bring fun and joy, it is important that we choose toys that are safe and adequate for the age and skills of the children for whom they are intended.

Whether we are buying online or in-store, the very first thing we need to look out for is the CE mark. To be sold within the EU market, all toys offered for sale must have the CE mark printed on them, which is a declaration by the toys’ manufacturer that the toy was made according to the essential safety requirements.

The CE mark should be attached to the toy and, where it is not visible from outside the packaging, it should also be printed on its packaging in a way that is visible and easily legible and cannot be rubbed off or erased. In the case of small toys and toys consisting of small parts, the CE mark may alternatively be affixed to a label or an accompanying leaflet.

We should also look out for the name and address or trademark of the manufacturer and, if the toy is made outside the EU, the importer within the EU, because the latter are legally responsible for the toy if it turns out to be unsafe.

Toy manufacturers have other legal requirements related to safety that they are obliged to observe. These include, among others, the following:

• toys should be made of materials that do not burn easily;

• they should be made of non-toxic material;

• folding toys, or toys with hinges, must be designed so that they do not trap little fingers or cause injury;

• toys should be strong and sturdy and should not break easily;

• battery-operated toys should have battery cases that secure with screws so that children cannot open them and remove the batteries.

New regulations set limit values for aniline, a substance classified as carcinogenic - Odette Vella

Concerning non-toxic material, earlier this year new regulations were introduced that set limit values for aniline, a substance classified as carcinogenic – a chemical that can cause cancer. This chemical can, for instance, be found in coloured toy materials.

The new regulations also impose that if one of 61 substances usually found in toys exceed more than 100mg/kg, it must be stated on the label of the toy, on the packaging or on the leaflet within the package.

Furthermore, the new rules extend the list of allergenic substances whose use in toys is either restricted or prohibited in the EU. The substances atranol, chloroatranol and methyl heptane carbonate can no longer be used in toys.

When shopping for toys, we consumers have a number of responsibilities, including that of checking the toys’ recommended age for users. We should keep in mind that children can be seriously hurt if they are given a toy not suitable for their age.

For instance, toys intended for children older than three may contain small parts which can pose a choking danger if swallowed. So we should look out for warning signs such as “not suitable for children under 36 months”. Manufacturers are, in fact, obliged to include these warnings on the toys’ packaging.

If toys can cause certain injuries if not used properly, this information should also be indicated through a warning. All warnings, instructions of use and any other information on the toys’ packaging or manual must be written in either Maltese or English if the toy is offered for sale in Malta.

Parents and guardians of children receiving new toys this Christmas are advised to spend some time with their children to make sure they are playing with the toy as intended, and also to double check that the toy is suitable for the age and abilities of their children.

Parents must also make sure the toys’ packaging is removed from children’s reach, especially plastic packaging that could pose a risk of suffocation.

When toys are found to be unsafe, they are immediately recalled from the market; unfortunately, some recalled toys may still be found for sale either online or in store. To make sure that the toy we are about to buy has not been recalled, one can visit the Safety Gate Portal https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/.

Furthermore, if as consumers we come across potentially unsafe toys, or toys that do not meet the abovementioned requirements, we can report these toys to the Market Surveillance Directorate at the MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division either by calling 2395 2000 or through the ‘Flag a Concern’ form on the MCCAA website below.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA