The government should look closely at the impact of COVID-19 on each and every sector when drafting its Budget for the upcoming year, the UĦM – Voice of the Workers said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, union CEO Josef Vella said the impact of the pandemic requires far-reaching policies that help workers get back on their feet.

The CEO highlighted a series of proposals it wanted to see included in the Budget, set to be unveiled by the government on October 19.

“During these times, it’s important to ensure people have cash in their pockets,” Vella said.

One way the government could ensure this is by giving rebates on utility bills. As more people are spending more time at home as part of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19, utility bills are bound to be higher this year, he said.

“For the people to follow guidelines, they need to spend more time inside, at home. This means more water and electricity will be consumed,” Vella said.

He also called for healthcare workers to be given compensation for their work during the pandemic, saying that “applause” is not enough. Earlier on in the year, when the pandemic first hit the island, people would regularly go out on their balcony to clap and honour healthcare workers.

The government should also make sure online services are available to all, especially students. Investing in good IT infrastructure would come in handy as the workforce will undoubtedly be shifting online more in the future.

Vella said the union was also calling for more paternity leave to be made available to fathers as this would not only ensure more equality but also help bring the birth rate up.

On Gozo, the CEO said that it was time the government brought quality investment to the island. He said those working in Gozo should be paid the same as workers in Malta.