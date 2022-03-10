The Look Event – Autumn Edition saw seven presenters from various organisational divisions across multiple continents, provide an update on Look’s digital signage services.

Discussions were not only focused on Look’s own functional advancements, but also featured intense discussion on game changing innovations for the industry.

As a result of its extraordinary flexibility and usefulness, Android has long been Look's primary client platform.

Because of Look’s exclusive concentration on this single operating system, they were able to develop a dependable and effective solution for clients.

There’s no doubt that the Android operating system will continue to play a huge role in the industry’s future, but Look is always striving to fulfil the future demands of clients. If they’re to become a more flexible tool, they must extend their range of software.

Something Look has now done, announcing that their Cross-Platform Engine has a new back-end, with a Windows-based software player now available to clients.

Clients will be able to use powerful Windows-based devices such as the Intel Compute Stick or Intel NUC, to power their visual displays. This player is Look’s first step toward complete cross-platform compatibility and as such, is playfully referred to as their ‘first child’.

Look DS even predicted that this extension to their offering will allow them to offer solutions to up to 90 per cent of the global digital signage hardware market. An incredibly remarkable feat when you consider Look’s humble beginnings.

This solution will provide clients with a more extensive array of layouts than those currently found in their management system. It offers the ability to not only construct playback layouts by splitting the screen into numerous parts, but also gives the option to add different content items to each. The ability is even there to create multi-layered layouts that employ interactive components.

These changes are a significant shift within the industry.

The next announcement saw a brand-new feature release, bringing Look's ability to integrate with other resources to a whole new level.

Thanks to the feature called ‘Actions’, clients now have the ability to automatically modify the layout of their content via the execution of requests or integration.

They’re able to temporarily or permanently update the data of widgets, layers and even change the position of content.

One of the biggest issues Look’s clients face is how to choose the right hardware to run Look software. In order to avoid mistakes that can be costly in the future, they need to be sure that the software and hardware components of Look’s solution will work together seamlessly.

In order to help make choosing the right hardware for your local market more straightforward, Look has started working with a number of Android-based hardware manufacturers.

By conducting stress testing for each device in the company’s Budapest lab, Look can assure that your recommended hardware will perform flawlessly with your software and that no compatibility difficulties will be faced.

The final announcement made at The Look Event – Autumn Edition, was the launch of the company’s multi-level Partner Program featuring Standard and White Label options.

The Standard option is designed for partners who are just beginning their journey within the digital signage industry or are integrating complicated projects based on goods from numerous manufacturers and suppliers.

On the other hand, the White Label option will appeal to those currently offering or aiming to push a collection of services and solutions for their customers under the canopy of their own brand. By choosing the White Label option, partners will receive a CMS interface featuring their logo and primary corporate colour scheme. All while remaining safely housed on and powered by the Look servers.

This allows partners to build their digital signage service without any substantial investment in technical development or maintenance. Simply offer the service, with any value-added, to your own clients and simultaneously leverage our extremely competitive partner discount.

All of the exciting announcements made at The Look Event – Autumn Edition, will be available at the beginning of April this year.