Buying one’s first property can be extremely stressful, financially daunting and, at times, seem impossible. But with an experienced real estate agent at one’s side, one may benefit from their decades of experience and receive expert guidance.

Frank Salt Real Estate offers an exclusive package for first-time buyers, which includes discounts and savings when it comes to furnishing and finishing one’s new home, worth over €15,000.

Besides, as a first-time buyer, no stamp duty will be due on the first €200,000 of the property price.

First-time buyers are also eligible for a one-time €10,000 grant spread out over 10 years subject to the property not exceeding the value of €500,000.

People buying their first home – given that its value does not exceed €225,000 − can also avail from the Deposit Payment Scheme – aimed to assist people who despite being eligible for a home loan do not have the necessary liquidity to pay the required 10 per cent down payment on the signing of the promise of sale. While the applicant will be paying this personal loan, the Housing Authority will be financing the interest incurred on this loan during the whole term (up to 25 years).

One may benefit from decades of experience and receive expert guidance

First-time buyers can also apply for reimbursement of certain expenses up to a refund of €54,000 related to the restoration and finishing of their home. This applies if the property is located within an urban conservation area (UCA), if it has been built for more than 20 years and has been vacant for more than seven years, as well as for new properties that are developed in conformity with specific criteria reflecting a ‘traditional’ element.

One may have a look at the exclusive collective savings offered by Frant Salt’s first-time buyer’s pack on www.franksalt. com.mt/ ftb.

There are savings on notarial fees, home insurance, kitchens, furniture, soft furnishings, sanitary ware, tiles and parquet, air conditioning units, PV panels and solar water heaters, white goods, internal doors and more. Suppliers are added to this list regularly.

Frank Salt estate agents will answer all questions clients might have and take them through the whole process of preparation, qualification and legal requirements they have to deal with when buying their first property. They also accompany them through the entire process: from choosing the first selection of properties to view, then on to the process of elimination and finally deciding on the perfect home.

They will also negotiate on clients’ behalf with vendors, assist with applying for bank loans, complete all the paperwork and deal with notaries on their behalf.