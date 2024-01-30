Have you ever tried lying down in a serene and quiet place, ideally gazing up at the sky and witnessing the swift dance of racing clouds?

I find it mesmerising, perhaps because I see a reflection of myself in those clouds – always on the move, striving to be somewhere, to achieve something.

Unlike me, though, the clouds exude a calming tranquillity that I severely lack.

You may be wondering where I am headed with this. Well, I want to delve into the concept of loneliness, aiming to give it more positive connotations and shift our mindset about this often misunderstood word.

Many of us, myself included, associate loneliness with feelings of exclusion, being unwanted and unloved. You can feel her, loneliness, clutching your heart in its iron-clad claw and stripping you of joy.

I admit, it sounds morbid. However, consider this: what if loneliness could be viewed as an opportunity for self-discovery?

If we were to perceive loneliness as a chance to get to know ourselves, our entire perspective would change. Suddenly, you are in control, determining what to feel and when.

I often search for companionship, craving laughter, a listening ear and a sense of value and appreciation from others. This constant searching, though, is not only emotionally and mentally draining but also quite devaluing.

I want to be able to be my source of joy, entertainment and praise. I want to be my own best friend, I want to be there for myself because as most of us know, people will almost always let you down or betray you. The guarantee lies in us being there for ourselves, never giving up, forcing ourselves to become someone we are not.

Becoming your own best friend requires getting to know yourself. That is precisely what I have been attempting over the past few months – shedding relationships with judgemental individuals, embracing new experiences, and being open to all life’s little gifts. Such as being able to hear the chirping of the birds which almost always goes unnoticed, listen to the rustling leaves in trees above, feel the crisp air enter your nose and fill your lungs and feel the warm rays of sunlight caressing your face.

It might sound like bliss, and in a way, it is. I am learning to love every part of myself, discovering facets I never knew existed such as the ability to make myself laugh.

Yet, it’s also forcing me to make peace with aspects I’d prefer to keep hidden under the thick rug of denial. To bid farewell to this dependency on people, I have chosen to romanticise my loneliness.

For those unfamiliar with the term, romanticising involves making something unpleasant seem pleasant – an exercise in fooling the brain because, let us face it, no one desires loneliness. It hurts on multiple levels. Yet, I’m beginning to recognise the importance of being alone.

So, I buy myself an iced coffee, study to feel productive and self-validated, write, indulge in comedies, work out, take long walks, and spend at least 30 blissful minutes gazing at the sky.

Although there are times when I allow myself a good cry, I am on a journey to embrace this new chapter of becoming my own best friend.

The next time you find yourself anxiously waiting for a message or phone call, take a deep breath, put your phone down, tilt your head up, and immerse yourself in the beauty of the sky.

Milena Scicluna Bartoli is a student.