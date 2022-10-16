Staff from St Albert the Great College attended an Erasmus training course in Helsinki, Finland, from August 1 to 7 on highlights of the Finnish education system, student centred learning and 21st century skills. The course provided a broad idea of Finnish education, which according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA, 2018) is one of the best educational systems internationally.

During our visit, we had a remarkable opportunity to become more familiar with the Finnish education system and compare different school systems. An education fair, which was also held among the various European countries participating in the course, was a great occasion to learn more not only about the Finnish education system but also about the education systems of other participating countries. Each country presented their own school system, and best practices were shared.

Basic education in Finland is free for all pupils. Furthermore, it offers an extensive variety of academic as well as practical and artistic subjects. In addition, Finnish education is based on a ‘less is more’ approach, thus promoting a non-pressure approach. The latter approach is effective, as it leads to outstanding learning results because pupils are more at ease. In turn, they have more time to learn outside of school by spending time outdoors, with their family and friends. An aspect that is quite striking is that the Finnish government provides free, nutritious meals throughout their educational journey.

Moreover, mandatory schooling in Finland starts at the age of seven, which is equivalent to our primary years. There is the possibility of attending one-year pre-primary education which is equivalent to our kindergarten years. The duration of basic education is nine years, which is then followed by upper secondary school (matriculation examinations) or vocational qualifications. Students, like in our country, are free to continue their studies at the university level.

An interesting fact is that Finnish matriculation examinations are the only nationwide standardised exams as pupils are not required to sit for exams in their basic education years.

Education revolves around various practices, namely, trust, freedom, an education-friendly environment, youngsters competing for basic education and graduating from comprehensive school, and last but certainly not least, highly qualified educators. Like any other country, they still face challenges, such as declining international test scores, increased screen time, problems with equity in education, increased competition for higher education, and declining birth rates; however, they tackle and try to overcome all this with the above-mentioned practices.

One aspect that caught our attention is the fact that, in Finland, educators are trusted by stakeholders, such as parents. In turn, this enhances the educational experiences of all parties, be they teachers or pupils alike. Moreover, educators are flexible in implementing the curriculum, and children are encouraged to be independent and active learners. Educators are seen as independent specialists and the teaching profession enjoys the respect it deserves from Finnish citizens.

Another pivotal aspect of this education system is that mental well-being, including that of the educator, is given the utmost priority, and all types of skills are appreciated and seen as important as academic ones. In addition, mindfulness is also given importance and is seen as a vital aspect in one’s life. “The amount of happiness in our lives can be measured in moments of presence,” course coordinator Tuija Kae said.

It is evident that this educational system highlights the importance of pupils’ emotional experience. Alongside acquiring knowledge and skills, pupils must also reflect on their experiences, learning and feelings. This system also encourages educators to become more in tune with their feelings, habitual responses, beliefs, and thought patterns, hence empowering them to choose how they want to respond to life’s circumstances.

The Maltese education system is predominantly known for its vast curriculum and constant race against time to cover it. Unfortunately, we hardly give space for any of the mindfulness sessions that are suggested to be held before a lesson starts. We might think this is a waste of time and that we would fall behind in our plan for the day. But contrary to popular belief, it improves concentration, reduces stress, and makes it easier to overcome negative emotions, thereby increasing positive feelings.

As an article in the Finnish newspaper Helsongin Sanomat of April 5, stated: “Children and young people encounter a huge number of stimuli throughout the day. Students get different tools for calming down and emotional regulation from the course. If something unpleasant has happened during the day, they can leave the strongest feelings behind during the lesson.”

The concept of mindfulness ties in nicely with the fact that in Finland, all types of skills are seen as important. The latter gives pupils the opportunity to be intrinsically motivated, an important component of mindfulness. Moreover, intrinsic motivation in education will lead pupils to enjoy the learning process, become perseverant and creative, and ultimately increase well-being. Another important practice that was discussed in the course and ties in nicely with mindfulness and overall well-being is having a growth mindset. The latter is critical to a student’s holistic education because it promotes awareness in accepting and learning from challenges.

This has been an eye-opening, educational, and impactful experience where ideas and good practices were shared and learned. Furthermore, we are eager to apply what we learned at school. Consequently, we also got to know various professionals from whom we learned a lot and look forward to collaborating with again in the future. Additionally, this opportunity has left us motivated to engage in future training opportunities. We encourage anyone who can take part in this type of training to grab this wonderful opportunity and not let it slide away.

Finally, we would like to thank the European Union Programmes Agency as well as our school’s Senior Leadership Team for applying for funds and also for investing in the staff’s professional development.

The authors are staff at St Albert the Great College, Valletta.