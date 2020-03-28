Economist Philip von Brockdorff is calling on the government to take a more active economic role in these troubled times, while offering his services at no cost to advise on economic recovery.

He will make a series of recommendations to the prime minister in an opinion paper, on the initiative of the Workers’ Group at the European Economic and Social Committee. He is the rapporteur for the group, assisted by university colleague Jonathan Spiteri.

Von Brockdorff welcomes the aid package announced this week but says it is crucial to have a clear economic direction on the way forward. In his capacity as a member of the EESC, he is preparing a report on sustainable economic growth across the EU.

“We need to look not only to the present but also to the future in order to hit the ground running once some degree of normality is restored,” he said.

Robust policy

The government needed to provide direction and support in sectors like tourism, “where the economy will take a very long time to reach recent heights”.

Investment in vulnerable sectors needed to be strengthened and standards raised in an effort sustained for months in certain cases.

He also stresses the importance of a robust fiscal policy to be able to access financial resources in troubled times

The economist proposes the appointment of an expert committee for each of the key economic sectors to establish the priorities on which support measures would be based. This would enable the government to support certain sectors back to possibly pre-crisis levels.

Life as we knew it might never return, he contends.

“Every cloud has a silver lining and a new way of life may offer new investment opportunities,” he said.