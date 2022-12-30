When one reviews the past year, as one usually does during this last week of 2022, one is always doing such a review with the knowledge of hindsight. There were a number of things that one expected to happen during the year but they did not, and other things that happened this year which were totally unexpected.

From an economic perspective, we already had signs of an increase in the rate of inflation. However, there were different viewpoints. In the US, the expectation was that the higher rate of inflation was not something that was going to be short-lived, so the Federal Reserve attacked it head-on with successive increases in interest rates. In the eurozone there was a different view, in that the impact of inflation was not going to be so hard and so it was less aggressive in its tightening of monetary policy.

Geopolitical tensions were also already on the horizon this time last year but the public at large and several governments were certainly not expecting the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and its impact on energy prices and food prices.

Over the past months there have been measures to smoothen this impact, but uncertainties still remain and there seems to be no reason to believe that the storm has passed. After all, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war there rages on.

This was also the year when we had the time to lick the economic wounds caused by the coronavirus. Although the virus is still around (read what is happening in other countries) and could therefore spread again, the disruptive effect on the economy has not been so great. So, although there are still issues with supply chains and with sea transportation, these are gradually being smoothened out.

In Malta, most of these issues have been cushioned by a number of measures and initiatives all funded by the public purse. Energy prices have been kept to the levels of 2021 through subsidies running into hundreds of millions. The impact of inflation has been cushioned by a mix of financial support, tax rebates and the like. As such, in our country, we have not really felt the full impact of the economic turmoil there was beyond our shores.

The increase in interest rates has not yet had its full impact here also because, when in previous years interest rates were decreasing, banks had not followed the trend fully. This has given them a bit of a cushion as interest rates started to rise.

These two so-called cushions have helped significantly to avoid a major hit on our economy, even though we are seeing some sectors experiencing

difficulties, such as the difficulty young couples are experiencing to purchase their own home, the increase in the number of people who are at risk of poverty and social exclusion, and others. The extent to which these cushions are sustainable and remain in place in the future remains to be seen.

Then we also had two developments which in the short term, one may argue, have had a positive effect, but which we surely need to review in the coming months.

The first is the increase in employment in the public sector or with companies that rely on public sector contracts. This has led to a frenzy in the labour market insofar as salaries are concerned. I tackled this issue in an article a couple of weeks ago. Salaries have risen to levels that are beyond what is economically justifiable.

This demand for higher salaries has also been partly fuelled by high property prices. Employees require higher salaries to pay for the higher cost of housing. Unfortunately, a part of the country is still living with the senseless mindset that the construction sector drives the economy.

These two developments are the leftovers, together with a number of economic structural issues, for 2023. There is no doubt that we have had a very difficult three years. The fact that we have come through them with just a few scratches has been no small feat. We await to see what 2023 will bring. I will present my wish list for the Maltese economy today week.

A happy, peaceful and meaningful new year to all readers.