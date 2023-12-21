Those whom the devil wants to torment, he first makes sane. How tolerable is sanity when contemplating the flattened moonscape called Gaza?

The Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7 killed at least 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, and over 200 people were taken hostage, acts that are war crimes. The Israeli military response has left more than 18,700 Palestinians killed, including more than 7,700 children.

We can be numb to the numbers. But sanity torments when we consider individuals, like the fate of the 12-year-old girl, Dounia, who lost her parents and her siblings when an Israeli rocket blasted her home. She also lost a leg but not her hope.

Recovering in hospital, she spoke of travelling abroad for a prosthetic leg and studying medicine. But, this week, a tank shell hit her hospital and now she’s dead, too.

The young poet and academic, Refaat Alareer, also known as “the voice of Gaza”, lost his home and, at first, travelled to a refugee centre. But anonymous calls warned him he was a target. So he moved his family into his sister’s flat, thinking it was more difficult to locate.

He wrote and published a poem, If I Must Die. Then an air strike found his sister’s flat and killed him, along with his brother, sister and her three children.

The Euro-Med Monitor says the flat was deliberately targeted. But what if it’s really the collateral damage of war? Does that make it any better when the rate of bombing has meant that, up until the ceasefire, a Palestinian child was dying every 10 minutes?

Two young girls, sisters, left their house to fetch some water. They were shot dead by a sniper. Their father rushed out and lay beside them. The sniper got him too.

It’s not only Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, in Nablus, the strain on hospitals is now marginally lighter. Fewer victims are coming in with gunshot wounds to the limbs because “soldiers now shoot at the torso or the head”, according to Christos Christou, the international president of Doctors Without Borders, in a social media post.

Yes, the Palestinians are not the only victims. The unspeakable and unwatchable also descended on Israelis and other nationals on October 7, in the murder and rampage unleashed by Hamas.

Witnesses testified to grenades lobbed into crowded rooms full of cowering civilians. Film footage showed scenes that many journalists and civil society activists who have watched them have preferred not to describe them in detail. A Muslim civil society activist, used to dealing with the horrors of ISIS, declared, on camera, that what she saw Hamas doing on film was worse.

We can rationalise looking away. After all, who knows, at this stage, what’s true? The story of burned babies was retracted. But some of the photos of Palestinian prisoners also turned to be fake.

Hamas and Israel stand accused of committing horrendous war crimes. No accusation of crime can be settled by bystanders. The proper place is a court of law - Ranier Fsadni

Such rationalisations are themselves mad. Hamas and Israel stand accused of committing horrendous war crimes. No accusation of crime can be settled by bystanders. The proper place is a court of law, where the evidence can be scrutinised and weighed.

The answer is not to look away from the carnage. It is certainly not to justify what happened on October 7 and to cheer at Jewish deaths and suffering. But part of it has to be looking at what is happening in Gaza and insist on justice.

Instead, the politicians are dictating what justice is. For the Israeli government, it means stripping all Palestinians of their human rights – all Palestinians, including those of the West Bank, according to reports, and Christian Palestinians too, even though Hamas is no friend of theirs.

There is evidence that the Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip. That includes public statements by Israeli officials, expressing the aim to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel, as well as military actions.

On October 9, the defence minister Yoav Gallant said, “We are imposing a complete siege. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel – everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we must act accordingly.”

He was echoed by IDF Maj. Gen Ghassan Alain a day later: “Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity and no water, there will only be destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell.”

President Isaac Herzog provided the rationale: “It is an entire nation out there that is responsible.”

He added: “It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not being aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat.”

Apparently, Hamas is powerful enough that it can be described as the second coming of Hitler, threatening the very existence of a country with one of the world’s most powerful armies. But it’s also enough of a pushover that it can be overthrown by unarmed citizens.

President Herzog, however, has also said the war “is not only between Israel and Hamas. It’s a war that is intended, really, truly, to save western civilisation, to save the values of western civilisation.”

The values of western civilisation include rule of law. If, after all this is over, Western leaders don’t insist that an international court must get to examine the evidence of war crimes, against both sides, we can quietly bury that value along with the rest of the dead.