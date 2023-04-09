A Tribute to Musicals, which took place on April 1 at the University of Malta’s Sir Temi Zammit Hall, was a show organised by Voice Lab Malta with a cast of 200 people.

Apart from a line-up of singers from the Voice Lab Malta, a 45-piece band from the Youth Band of Banda Maria Vittorija of Naxxar and a team of dancers of all ages from the Academy of Dance Arts also took part.

The show’s producer and director, Claudia Magrin, is also the founder and director of the Voice Lab Malta and a vocal coach who mentored and manages some of Malta’s most notable singers. Her children also supported the production, with Christina Magrin serving as artistic director and Carla Magrin acting as stage manager.

The show was composed of live performances which included prominent singers Kurt Calleja, Ludwig Galea, KAREI (Christina Magrin) and Franklin Calleja among other renowned voices such as Gail Attard, Lorisanne Refalo, Kaylyn Mallia, Clive Gauci, Bradley DeBono, Aaliyah Grech and little Ramires Sciberras.

We really hope that this show is made available to the public on TV and that we see more productions of this team

Following a three-song opening by a 75-strong choir, at times with seven different harmonies, also directed by KAREI, the audience was taken through a mix of performances from The Lion King, Mamma Mia and other musical numbers.

At the close of the first act, KAREI and Ludwig Galea delivered a live rendition of the Phantom of the Opera. Kurt Calleja delivered the song From Now On, accompanied by backing vocalists, and Kay Mifsud presented her interpretation of Memory from Cats.

The whole cast.

The stage compositions included singers of significant age difference. Students from other countries also joined and worked together for the show.

Lighting design and animated backgrounds accompanied each act.

“Although incomparable to the live performance, we really hope that this show is made available to the public on TV and that we see more productions of this incredible team,” say the show’s organisers.

“On a national level, we should really step up and make serious effort to support local talent and nurture a strong appreciation in our people for the arts.”