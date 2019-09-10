On the second European Atopic Eczema Awareness Day, Michael Boffa, president of the Malta Eczema Society, highlights the fact that the disease is much more demanding and tougher on patients than people might think.

Today marks the second European Atopic Eczema Awareness Day, aimed at raising awareness and understanding of the disease and its impact on the people living with it.

The Malta Eczema Society, which is a patient support group set up in 2001 to help those suffering with eczema, as well as their families, cope with their condition is proud to be taking part in this initiative being held under the auspices of the European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients’ Associations (EFA).

Atopic eczema is a demanding disease and much tougher on patients than people might understand.

The disease impacts sufferers’ lives beyond their skin, each and every day.

Intense and persistent itching is one of its most debilitating symptoms, leading to long-lasting pain. It nearly always restricts quality of life, impacts mental health and leads to the development of other diseases.

The new EFA Atopical Lives online photo exhibition introduces people living with atopic eczema and shows how the disease influences their daily activities and quality of life.

Eczema patients need to constantly adapt their daily routines to avoid additional skin irritation. They carefully choose ordinary activities such as cooking, doing sports, enjoying leisure-time or hobbies because their atopic skin requires preparation in order not to worsen symptoms. Common consumer goods such as cosmetic and hygiene products, bedding or clothes are also part of their prevention strategies, leading to considerable extra-spending.

A major issue in Malta is that those with eczema are not eligible for free medication for their condition, no matter how severe and chronic it is because eczema is not included in the Schedule V list of chronic diseases. This is in contrast to other chronic skin diseases e.g. psoriasis for which sufferers are rightly entitled.

The Malta Eczema Society strongly feels that the present system is unfair and discriminatory and for many years has lobbied the health authorities, requesting that eczema sufferers are given the assistance they deserve.

When Rodrigo left on a holiday trip around Europe, the atopic eczema disappeared from his skin but the day after he returned to Madrid it came back. Photo taken in Madrid, Spain.

EFA’s European report ‘Itching for Life: Quality of Life and Costs for People Living with Severe Atopic Eczema in Europe’ uncovers the reality of atopic eczema: a majority of patients living with severe atopic eczema say the intense itching drives them crazy and the more severe the symptoms, the higher the risk for depression.

EFA president Mikaela Odemyr said: “In our ‘Atopical Lives’ survey, one in four patients declared themselves sometimes unable to face life. What atopic eczema patients ask for is more understanding and multidisciplinary care.

“On this second European Atopic Eczema Awareness Day, the eczema community works together in encouraging society and health systems to take a look beneath the surface of eczema and address the full range of atopic eczema’s impact on people’s life.”

Atopic eczema often develops in childhood but it can also appear in adulthood. It almost never comes alone but is linked to other atopic diseases: almost half of all eczema patients live with allergy to pollen, around a third have allergies to either house dust mites, animals or certain foods, and many live with asthma. The majority of mild atopic eczema patients can have their symptoms reduced thanks to moisturisers or corticosteroids. However, their recurring symptom cycles are not treated.

Readers are invited to join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook by using the hashtags: #AtopicEczemaDay and #AtopicalLives and to visit the Atopical Lives online photo exhibition.

The Malta Eczema Society has organised a campaign to increase awareness about eczema and demonstrate support to those with the condition. The campaign is being held throughout this month in a number of pharmacies.

For more information about the Malta Eczema Society, visit mes.madv.org.mt and their Facebook and Twitter accounts or send an e-mail to maltaeczemasociety@gmail.com. To view the online EFA exhibition, visit www.efanet.org/campaigns/atopical.