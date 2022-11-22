If, like me, you wear prescription glasses then you’ve encountered a phoropter even though you might not have heard of this. It’s that awkward metal frame the optometrist places on your face which comes with a battery of interchangeable lenses measuring refractive error to establish your spectacle lens prescription based on your subjective response to the Snellen chart on the wall.

While the overall design of phoropters didn’t really change much since the first devices were patented in the early 1900s, technology has now paved the way for more streamlined digital versions which give the routine eye test a more space-age feel.

“This is my Starship Enterprise control deck,” says Justin Kodurand, lead optometrist at Saint James Eye Clinic as he shows me their latest acquisition. Already acknowledged for their high-tech vision correction treatments, Saint James Eye Clinic has recently upgraded its pre-operation experience with the introduction of a state-of-the-art digital refraction system that delivers faster and more accurate results while offering the patient a more comfortable experience.

Justin Kodurand, lead optometrist at Saint James Eye Clinic.

“We’ve had a lot of positive response from patients using this digital phoropter,” says Justin. Patients are taken aback when they realise that no lenses are used for the test. “They like the shift to this new unit in front of them. Patients like the fact that you don’t have to move around them and change lenses. The phoropter head doesn’t sit on their face – they just have to rest their chin on it. Patients are more engaged in the eye exam and we can show them changes in prescription in real time. It just elevates the whole experience.

”For the practitioner, the digital phoropter offers a more optimal work experience, with no lenses cluttering the work space. “At the touch of a button I can check everything is perfectly aligned before I start examining the patient and that already establishes a more accurate eye test result. There are no smudged lenses causing distractions and I can focus on the patient better. Plus, it’s always more efficient and effective using such high-tech equipment,” he adds.

Justin, who has studied and worked in the UK for 10 years before taking up his role at Saint James Eye Clinic, explained they opted for a more compact and ergonomic phoropter which is “less daunting” for patients.

“We are always striving to improve our service and these advances in the use of technology allow us to improve on how we deliver our treatment and care plan,” continues Justin. “I am very happy we have invested in this equipment as it complements the technologically advanced platform available throughout the rest of the clinic and optimises the way we work.”

Routine eye check-ups are advisable not just as part of the consultation process before eye operations but also to ensure good eye health in general. Certain eye conditions or diseases can be treated better if detected early. “Your vision is part of your health,” points out Justin.

To book your eye test call Saint James Eye Clinic on 2247 2630/1, or e-mail info@stjheyeclinic.com.