The eighth edition of The Hunt, organised by TimesEvents, was held yesterday afternoon. The popular event attracted more than 170 participants, who drove around Malta collecting clues and treasures. After the event, the participants were treated to a prize-giving party at Kind’s – Auto Sales Ltd showroom in Lija. All participants were given a goodie bag and the top 20 teams received prizes. The main sponsors of The Hunt were Sonax by Chemimart, Dacia and Cisk. Other sponsors included Virtu Ferries Ltd, Branded Malta, Corinthia St George’s Bay, Henry J. Beans, Anatomicals, Catrice, Essence, James Catering, La Molisana, Delicata Wines, Oral-B, Visit Gozo and Rimus Riley.

