The appearance of the man standing trial over the murder of Hugo Chetcuti three years ago, has “greatly changed”, policemen involved in the arrest of Bojan Cmelik told jurors on Wednesday.

Former constable Karl Dimech was one of a line of officers summoned to the witness stand when proceedings resumed against the 39-year-old Serb accused of fatally stabbing the 52-year-old business tycoon just outside one of his Paceville establishments on July 6, 2018.

Chetcuti had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in a critical condition having lost a lot of blood. His condition stabilised after undergoing surgery, but he died of complications a few days later.

“I can identify his face but I must say that he is greatly changed,” remarked the witness as he turned to look at the dark-suited man with shaved head seated at the dock.

On the night of the stabbing, it had taken three RIU officers armed with tasers to overcome the tall, well-built suspect whom they spotted on a side-street just off Rudolph Street, Sliema after fellow officers had lost sight of the man whom they chased along the St Julian’s beach.

Three years down the line, Cmelik has lost weight “but his facial features were still recognisable,” the former policeman testified.

Working on the description given by the victim’s brother, Isaac Chetcuti, at the crime scene, that night, officers headed out in search of the tall, fair-complexioned suspect wearing a dark shirt, light brown shorts and a straw hat.

The person spotted on the Sliema side street some hour or so after the stabbing, “matched exactly” that description, several officers testified on Wednesday in the presence of jury, made up of six men and six women.

The former constable recalled how earlier that evening he had spotted the suspect on the beach, “crouching” next to a group of “EF students” all wearing pink t-shirts.

The man’s presence there had seemed “abnormal” and had immediately caught the sharp eye of the uniformed police officer scouring the area from the promenade above.

Yet, as soon as the officer pointed a finger in the suspect’s direction, the man sped off along the beach.

He was arrested later by an RIU patrol squad.

Officers involved in the arrest also testified on Wednesday.

The man walking slowly along the side street had caught their attention, prompting them to drive round the block to face the suspect up front.

His sweaty dark blue shirt and sweaty face clearly showed that the man had been through physical exertion.

But when the officers told him to stop, repeating the order in English, the tall, large-framed man continued to approach them, putting his hand inside his half-open shirt as though about to draw out something.

When about two metres away, the officers tasered the man, approaching him as he slumped to the ground.

“We had no knowledge of the knife at that point but we tasered him in self-protection,” one witness explained, recalling how the man almost managed to get away when one of the taser probes fell off.

Cmelik got back to his feet and almost slipped away.

He was finally overcome after being “touched” on the leg with the taser gun and was wrestled to the ground as he punched, kicked and struck out with his elbows at the officers.

Once handcuffed, the man was searched.

On his left side, police found a holster strapped to his waist, a black-handled knife jutting out.

That knife and pouch were identified by the police witnesses and were shown to the jurors at close range.

Following that struggle, Cmelik was escorted to the Floriana health centre.

A doctor on duty in the early hours of September 7, testified that the accused had two small lacerations on his ear and also complained about some irritant sprayed in his eyes.

In fact, his eyes were swollen and visibly irritated calling for a washout with saline solution, explained doctor Robert Patinoitt.

Asked by a juror whether pepper spray might have been the cause, the doctor explained that he could not determine the cause.

The three RIU officers involved in Cmelik’s arrest were also certified as suffering slight injuries.

One had suffered a blow on the nose, another had scratches and a bruise under the ribs while the third officer had a superficial graze on the inner side of his elbow.

None of those injuries were classified as grievous, the court was told.

A fingerprint expert from the police forensic lab brought the morning’s session to a close.He was tasked with testing the black leather knife pouch for fingerprints.

After a detailed rundown of the chemical analysis involved, the officer said that no marks were developed on the pouch and metal clips attached to the strap.

Asked by a juror whether this was a normal occurrence, the expert said that various factors at play might not help in this regard.

Leather was a tricky material and a very difficult one when it came to developing fingerprints, the expert replied.

The jury, presided over by Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja, resumes on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace is legal aid defence counsel. AG Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting. Lawyers Joe Giglio and Mario Spiteri are appearing parte civile for the Chetcuti family.