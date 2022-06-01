Hungary’s Nations League opener against England in Budapest Saturday will see over 30,000 children and their guardians in attendance despite a UEFA closed doors order over racist abuse last year.
“Over 30,000 have registered so far” for complimentary tickets for the Group 3 tie, Hungarian FA (MLSZ) spokesperson Jeno Sipos told AFP.
A loophole in UEFA’s rules states that “children under the age of 14 from schools and/or football academies can be invited to the match free of charge.”
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us