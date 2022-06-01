Hungary’s Nations League opener against England in Budapest Saturday will see over 30,000 children and their guardians in attendance despite a UEFA closed doors order over racist abuse last year.

“Over 30,000 have registered so far” for complimentary tickets for the Group 3 tie, Hungarian FA (MLSZ) spokesperson Jeno Sipos told AFP.

A loophole in UEFA’s rules states that “children under the age of 14 from schools and/or football academies can be invited to the match free of charge.”

