Julen Lopetegui made a winning start as Wolves manager after late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri secured a 2-0 victory at home to Gillingham in the English League Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

Gillingham defied their position as the bottom club in all four tiers of English league football against top-flight strugglers Wolves.

The deadlock at Molineux was not broken until the 77th minute when Jimenez scored from the penalty spot before Ait-Nouri ensured Wolves’ place in the quarter-finals with a stoppage-time goal.

Former Sevilla and Spain boss Lopetegui was appointed by Wolves last month after Bruno Lage was sacked in October following a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season.

The 56-year-old will begin his quest to lift Wolves away from the foot of the Premier League against Everton on December 26.

