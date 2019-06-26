The second race of the Go & Fun Birkirkara St Joseph Sprint Triathlon Series took place on Sunday on the Salina Coast Road.

Consisting of a 750m swim, a 20 kilometre cycle and a 5km run in sweltering heat, the race did not lack competitive action despite some of the top athletes, the likes of Shaun Galea, Bernard Sant, Hannah Cutajar and Margaret Seguna, missing from the start list.

The race welcomed former multiple national triathlon championship winner Dermot Galea as well as a number of veteran triathletes including Raymond Borg, Michael Gellel and Brian Magri back to the fold.

Nikol Micallef (Mosta Tri Team) headed for a promising start when he exited first out of the water, followed one second later by Pedro Antonio Lopez de Haro and Malcolm James Vassallo.

Out on the bike, a headwind provided a tougher racing scenario than experienced in the previous race. Lopez de Haro took the lead ahead of Micallef on the bike and was out of the third transition to take the lead on the run.

Although Micallef was producing a good performance, the morning heat took the better of him and was forced to stop in the run, paving the way for Joseph Galea, who gave a very strong performance on the bike.

Galea registered the second fastest bike split of the day to finish in second place behind Lopez de Haro. Kersten Theuma, climbed steadily from a 12th-place swim exit to third overall.

The ladies category saw Anjelika Ruggier register the fastest swim, followed by Lara Buttigieg (Elite Triathlon Team).

Third female out of the water was Marian Belsten (Birkirkara St Joseph).

Places however changed on the bike leg when Lara Buttigieg took the lead, followed by Suzanne Farrugia (Birkirkara St. Joseph).

A solid run by Ruggier saw her go up to second place.

Farrugia looked like she was heading for a podium placing once again though she was pipped to third place in the last kilometre of the run by newcomer Clara Attard.

Medals to the winners were presented by Raymond Grech, the Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club president.

The third race of the Go & Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon Series will take place on Sunday, September 1 in Salina Bay.

For further information please visit www.bkarastjoseph.com